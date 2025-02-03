Omar Ayub slams govt, PTI to mark February 8 as black day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and National Assembly Opposition Leader, , has strongly criticized the government, accusing it of weakening the country and steering it in the wrong direction.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Ayub announced that PTI would observe February 8 as a “Black Day,” with a protest planned in Swabi. He shared that PTI founder Imran Khan had instructed him to engage in talks with the government, where Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar represented the ruling side.

Ayub criticized the government's reluctance to allow an open discussion with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, stating that the public remains unaware of the actual situation. He also condemned the imposition of Section 144 in Balochistan, emphasizing that despite restrictions, massive crowds took to the streets. Additionally, he raised concerns about the issue of missing persons, particularly in Balochistan.

He concluded by asserting that the government had hollowed out the nation and that PTI would persist in its struggle against what he called a "stolen mandate," reaffirming Imran Khan’s significance as the nation's true leader.