Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Operation against illegal vehicle parking launched

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  National Highways and Motorway police carried out a crackdown against buses and other vehicles illegally parked in no parking areas.

According to details NHMP team under supervision of  Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) beat 33 Nadeem Gul launched strict action against the presence of illegal buses and other vehicles in the no-parking area at Wadhu Wah stop and imposed fine and briefed transporters about the SOPs of relevant law.

Inspector Noor Hassan Khushk and Sub-Inspector Kulsoom Kanwal took part in crackdown against vehicles. They also warned to stop parking vehicles in no-parking areas and obstructing traffic, otherwise strict action will be taken.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025