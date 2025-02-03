Pakistan begins crocodile farming to boost leather industry and tourism

In a groundbreaking move, crocodile farming has officially begun in one of Pakistan’s hottest regions, aiming to bolster the leather industry and attract tourism. The initiative, launched at Bhambhore Farmhouse near Jacobabad, marks a significant step in diversifying the country's agricultural and commercial ventures.

The farm, owned by a local landowner, provides a natural habitat for these formidable reptiles, which thrive in swampy and pond-rich environments. Currently, the farm houses ten imported crocodiles, with plans for rapid population growth once breeding begins.

According to the farm owner, crocodiles take approximately five years to mature, reaching up to 21 feet in length and weighing nearly a ton. Their skins are highly prized in the global market, used to craft luxury leather products. With a commitment to meeting international standards, the owner aims to develop a professional breeding facility that could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economy.

“If we successfully breed them, this farm could revolutionize the leather industry and open new doors for tourism in the region,” the farm owner stated.

The venture highlights Pakistan’s potential to tap into unconventional industries, paving the way for economic growth and sustainable farming practices. If the initiative proves successful, it could set a precedent for similar projects across the country.