Pakistan jitters as Trump launches trade war

Decision effectively ignites a new trade war and expected to impact global economic growth, drive inflation higher. Analysts predict Pakistan may face new diplomatic challenges in 2025.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is visibly upset after US President Donald Trump – who returned to power last month – launched a trade war that also targets Pakistan’s close ally, China.

Over the weekend, President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, citing concerns over the influx of fentanyl into the United States and, in the case of Canada and Mexico, illegal immigration. His decision, which effectively ignites a new trade war, is expected to impact global economic growth and drive inflation higher.

In response, Canada and Mexico, the United States’ two largest trading partners, promptly vowed retaliatory measures, while China declared its intent to challenge the move at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and implement countermeasures.

Through three executive orders, Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and most Canadian goods, while levying a 10 percent tariff on Chinese products. These measures are set to take effect on February 4.

Trump said these tariffs will remain in place until what he deems a “national emergency” - stemming from fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration—is resolved. However, the White House did not specify any clear criteria for what would constitute an end to this emergency.

China’s Ministry of Commerce issued a statement condemning the US tariffs, calling them a “serious violation” of WTO rules. While it left the door open for diplomatic discussions, Beijing also hinted at potential retaliatory actions.

China urged the US to adopt a “rational approach” to its fentanyl crisis and other issues, emphasizing the need for open dialogue, strengthened cooperation, and conflict management.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would respond with 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion worth of US goods, including beer, wine, lumber, and appliances. The initial phase of tariffs, affecting $30 billion worth of goods, is set to take effect on Tuesday, followed by an additional $125 billion in three weeks.

Trudeau warned American consumers that these tariffs would likely drive up grocery and gasoline prices, disrupt auto production, and limit access to key resources such as nickel, potash, uranium, steel, and aluminium. He urged Canadians to avoid traveling to the US and boycott American products.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced via social media that she had instructed her economy minister to implement retaliatory tariffs. She did not provide specific details. Canada and Mexico also said they were coordinating their efforts to counter Trump’s trade measures.

Analysts predict that Pakistan may face new diplomatic challenges in 2025 as it navigates relationships with its neighbours, global allies, and the US under Trump’s leadership.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has long been shaped by its geopolitical realities, including tensions with Afghanistan and India. The resurgence of militancy and attacks on Chinese infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further complicate its security situation.

Pakistan’s relationship with China - often described as “higher than the mountains, deeper than the ocean” - showed signs of strain in 2024, particularly after attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan. Beijing has expressed growing frustration over security concerns.

Trump’s adversarial stance on China could put Pakistan in a difficult diplomatic position. China’s dissatisfaction with CPEC’s progress could also indirectly benefit the US.

While US-Pakistan ties have historically been driven by strategic interests, Pakistan is no longer a high priority for Washington. With the US focused on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Pakistan’s diplomatic influence has waned.

Pakistani diplomats believe that since Trump had not spared closest allies and friends like Canada, being tough on Islamabad will be remarkably easy.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent visit to the US was aimed to find new friends and placate old ones as Pakistan prepares to remain in good books of both the US and China.

Last week, Pakistan played down the recent US decision to freeze foreign aid applies to all countries and emphasised that Islamabad remains engaged with Washington at multiple levels to strengthen bilateral ties.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan had taken note of the US President’s executive order pausing all foreign development assistance programs for 90 days. “Over the years, USAID has contributed to various projects in Pakistan, including energy, education, health, and narcotics control. We hope these programs will restart soon, and both sides remain in contact,” he maintained.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently in the US to attend the annual breakfast event hosted by President Trump. Since he does not have an official status in the government, Bilawal’s meeting with the US officials and possible interaction with Trump will be private.

The government meanwhile has directed the Pakistani diplomats in the US and those interacting with the US from Islamabad to concentrate on building confidence with Washington and make all efforts to bring the two countries closer.

“We are naturally concerned with the developments. We want close cooperation with the US. We are working on it. US-China tension will not serve anyone. This should end,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat.