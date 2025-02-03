Pakistan may approve EBP to promote renewable energy use

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to reduce fossil fuel dependence/ import bill, lower carbon emissions, and promote renewable energy use in the country, Pakistan is considering allowing the mixing of 5% ethanol with Petrol, and is likely to approve Ethanol Blending Programme in this regard.

The draft of Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) will be tabled to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for approval, official source told The Nation here.

According the source, the Prime Minister of Pakistan had constituted a committee on June 23, 2024 for firming up plan for blending of ethanol into petrol.

The committee was headed by Minister of Petroleum as a convenor, while Minister for Finance , Minister of State for Finance and Secretary Petroleum were its members.

The committee with the consultation of other stakeholders, has prepared draft Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP).

The draft EBP aims to gradually create market for ethanol blended petrol on sustainable basis. It encourages refineries to blend ethanol into the petrol and market it as monograde Petrol in the country on voluntary basis subject to its availability and economics.

Ethanol is widely used in commercial and industrial applications, including as a fuel additive and in the manufacturing of paints, varnishes, personal care products, sanitizers etc. Globally, it has gained prominence as a renewable bio-fuel, an alternative to petrol. Ethanol can be produced from various feedstocks, however, in Pakistan sugarcane molasses is the primary source of ethanol production.

Ethanol blending refers to mixing ethanol with petrol to reduce fossil fuel dependence, lower carbon emissions, and promote renewable energy use. Common blends include 5% (E5) and 10% (E10, with higher proportions like E15 and E85 also being explored.

This practice has significant potential for economic and strategic benefits, such as reducing oil import costs and diversifying/indigenizing energy sources while fostering a domestic renewable energy market.

Ethanol blended Petrol (Motor Gasoline) was earlier launched in FY 2009-10 as a separate grade with 10% ethanol content under the brand name E-10 on a trial basis of 2-years while maintaining price differential of Rs2.50 per litre vis-a-vis normal grade petrol ex-depot sale price. PSO initially marketed E-10 in Sindh province and later extended its marketing to the major cities of Punjab province as well. However, the project was stopped after a year owing to number of challenges mainly non-availability of fuel-grade ethanol, auto manufacturers’ concerns/ limitations and ethanol export price revival in the international market. As a result, its widespread implementation was never realized.

The EBP report is based on the literature review of the Ethanol blending of global best practices, Petroleum Market in Pakistan, Key Facts & Figures on ethanol production in Pakistan, challenges in the rollout of Ethanol Blending programme.

The EBP aims to promote the integration of ethanol blending effectively into Pakistan’s fuel supply, balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability objectives. lt encourages refineries to blend ethanol with a focus on indigenization of fuel.

According the salient features of the draft EBP are, due to current limited availability of fuel grade ethanol, voluntary blending of up to 5% ethanol is arrowed in monograde petrol by refineries. Refineries may develop necessary ethanol storage along with blending infrastructure and supply chain based on commercial considerations and may carry out the blending as and when it becomes viable for refineries. Refineries are encouraged to negotiate mediumto long-term contracts with ethanol producers, ensuring stable supply without any additional margin / cost of blending associated with the blending of ethanol.

The current pricing of petrol, which is based on imported Euro-v standards, will remain unchanged for ethanol-blended petrol up to 5% of ethanol blending, said the draft EBP.

The EBP also recommended the formation of oversight committee, red by the Minister for petroleum, to provide strategic direction and oversight to the ethanol blending program. It will review the EBP after every six months for any review/ improvement.

For Long term initiatives, the committee has recommended that the EBP needs to be gradually evolved based on outcome of marketing of E-5 fuel .Focus on increasing ethanol production and its use as a renewable biofuel by improving production technology at distilleries and exploring alternative feedstocks beyond sugarcane molasses .As the availability of ethanol in the country increases and becomes more competitively priced, the percentage of ethanol blending may be gradually enhanced. The EBP also recommends to encouraging the gradual enhancement of engine technologies to support higher percentage of ethanol blending in collaboration with automotive manufacturers.