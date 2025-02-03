Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decline by 7.46%

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports decline by 7.46%
Web Desk
6:47 PM | February 03, 2025
Business

Pakistan's mobile phone imports dropped by 7.46% during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Between July and December 2024, the country imported mobile phones worth $733.425 million, down from $792.581 million in the corresponding months of 2023-24.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports also saw a 7.27% decline in December 2024, amounting to $163.257 million compared to $176.063 million in December 2023.

However, on a month-on-month basis, imports showed a 9.29% increase in December 2024, rising from $149.375 million in November 2024.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025