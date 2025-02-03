Pakistan’s Path to COP30

Pakistan, which is one of the worst-affected countries by climate change, sees COP30, to be held in 2025, as a platform to consolidate its international presence as well as to shape discussions on climate policies affecting it. Given the fact that climate change is arguably the biggest threat facing humanity today, Pakistan can position itself as a key player in the global dialogue, advocating for climate justice while simultaneously seeking solutions for its environmental challenges.

Pakistan, with its diverse terrains—from the northern mountains to the southern seashore—is one of the most sensitive countries to climate change. Hurricanes, floods, droughts, and heatwaves are prevalent, and these natural incidents affect agriculture, water resources, and people’s settlements. Pakistan’s geographical vulnerability to these changes underscores the importance of engaging actively in climate diplomacy. At COP30, the world will likely continue to discuss critical issues such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, loss and damage, and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. For Pakistan, which is a member of the G77 and often finds itself advocating for the needs of developing countries, this platform presents an opportunity to press for the global recognition of the needs of climate-vulnerable nations.

For Pakistan to actively participate in COP30 and ensure that its interests are addressed, it must begin working on the agenda well in advance.

Pakistan should strongly support climate justice at COP30, in particular, highlighting that developing nations are the most affected despite contributing little to the problem. Being one of the most affected countries, Pakistan can promote the implementation of obligations under the Paris Agreement, advocating for climate finance and adaptation support. Given the demands, Pakistan can push forward the creation of a stabilised, well-defined regime of loss and damage financing. It must continue to demand compensation and assistance to restore damaged infrastructure and lives, as it is hit by frequent floods and other natural disasters, while highlighting that vulnerability should not mean a lack of support from developed nations.

One of the significant elements of Pakistan’s stance on climate change negotiations should be the mobilisation of sufficient climate finance for adaptation. The evidence of the impacts of climate change on Pakistan suggests that major investments should be made to strengthen infrastructure, improve water resources, and develop climate-smart agricultural outcomes. Pakistan can take a leading role in insisting on a fair share of climate finance for adaptation and resilience in countries most exposed to the impact of climate change. The Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and other financial instruments can be pivotal to Pakistan’s climate adaptation efforts. Pakistan must be proactive in ensuring that these mechanisms are replenished and made more accessible for developing countries.

Pakistan can also leverage COP30 to push for regional efforts on climate change in South Asia. It is important to note that Pakistan shares watersheds with some of its neighbours, and the region is vulnerable to climate-induced migration, floods, and droughts. By encouraging cooperation in water resource management, disaster response, and climate change adaptation, Pakistan is in a position to call for a regional approach to climate issues that will benefit all South Asian countries. Partnering with India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, in particular, can enrich Pakistan’s climate action narrative. Moreover, Pakistan can call for the establishment of regional climate-resilience projects and joint research initiatives to help all nations tackle the shared threats posed by climate change.

Pakistan has pledged to lower its carbon emissions through the growth of renewable energy; however, achieving this transition entails significant capital expenditure as well as technology management. During COP30, Pakistan can seek greater investment in renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. It can also advocate for the removal of trade barriers on green technologies, ensuring that developing nations have the necessary tools to leapfrog to a low-carbon economy. Pakistan should assert its role in combating climate change by advocating policies for efficient energy use, green infrastructure, and technology adoption while securing international support for its shift to cleaner energy.

Given that agriculture is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, the country’s agricultural practices must adapt to a changing climate. At COP30, Pakistan can present proposals for climate-smart agricultural practices and improved systems for water management. This includes strategies for water efficiency, food security amid rising temperatures, and resilience to unpredictable rainfall patterns. Investment in institutional monitoring of climate change impacts on agriculture and water resources could form a key pillar of Pakistan’s sustainable development agenda.

Pakistan’s preparations for COP30 should not only focus on domestic policy priorities but also on building alliances with like-minded countries. Collaboration with nations in the G77, the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), and other climate-vulnerable regions can help Pakistan present a unified voice on issues such as climate finance, adaptation, and loss and damage. Furthermore, Pakistan must engage all voices in the climate change debate, including non-governmental organisations, environmental activists, private businesses, and industries. Civil society, academics, and youth movements can help raise awareness about Pakistan’s climate challenges and advocate for more active global contributions towards climate goals.

Roheena Karim

The writer is a scholar of International Relations.