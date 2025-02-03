Monday, February 03, 2025
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink two financing agreements worth over $1b

Web Desk
9:57 PM | February 03, 2025
Pakistan and Saudi Fund for Development have signed two financing agreements worth over one billion dollar.

These agreements include "Deferred Payment for Oil Import from Saudi Arabia" worth 1.2 billion dollar for one year and "Construction of Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme" at Mansehra amounting to 41 million dollar.

Secretary Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz and Chief Executive Officer Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad signed the agreements.

Among others, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki witnessed the signing ceremony.

