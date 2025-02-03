PECA to protect free speech, curb fake news: Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) aims to uphold freedom of speech while curbing fake news.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Tarar emphasized that digital media currently operates without editorial oversight, necessitating PECA’s introduction after thorough deliberation.

He also announced that notable figures from the private sector would be included in the Digital Media Protection Authority.

Highlighting PECA’s objectives, the minister said it seeks to protect journalists and prevent harassment. He assured that press clubs and journalist unions would be consulted for their input on the new authority.

Tarar also outlined ongoing digitization efforts at PTV, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), stating that these institutions are undergoing reforms. A newly established digital department, integrated with Artificial Intelligence, is part of this modernization drive.