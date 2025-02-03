Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PECA to protect free speech, curb fake news: Attaullah Tarar

PECA to protect free speech, curb fake news: Attaullah Tarar
Web Desk
4:10 PM | February 03, 2025
National

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) aims to uphold freedom of speech while curbing fake news.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Tarar emphasized that digital media currently operates without editorial oversight, necessitating PECA’s introduction after thorough deliberation.

He also announced that notable figures from the private sector would be included in the Digital Media Protection Authority.

Highlighting PECA’s objectives, the minister said it seeks to protect journalists and prevent harassment. He assured that press clubs and journalist unions would be consulted for their input on the new authority.

Tarar also outlined ongoing digitization efforts at PTV, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), stating that these institutions are undergoing reforms. A newly established digital department, integrated with Artificial Intelligence, is part of this modernization drive.

PM urges political leadership, nation to stay united for country's peace

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025