PM opens nationwide anti-polio campaign

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally launched the first anti-polio drive of the year 2025 to eradicate the poliovirus from the country and expressed strong resolve that through international partners, Pakistan also has close coordination with the Kabul authorities and hopefully the poliovirus will be eliminated from neighbouring Afghanistan as well through mutual support.

A ceremony to this effect was held here yesterday, where the PM administered polio drops to children by launching the campaign. Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister expressed the determination to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

He said that millions of children will be vaccinated in the length and breadth of the country during this campaign.

The prime minister appreciated and thanked international partners, including WHO, UNICEF, and Saudi Arabia for their generous support in fighting fatal diseases.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, said that over 400,000 polio workers, including 225,000 women vaccinators will go door to door to vaccinate children below five years of age in Pakistan.

She said the polio workers will administer polio drops during the seven-day drive starting from today.

She appealed the parents to open doors of their houses when polio workers come to vaccinate their children to protect them from polio and other deadly diseases.