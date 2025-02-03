Monday, February 03, 2025
PM Shehbaz urges unity in fight against terrorism

PM Shehbaz urges unity in fight against terrorism
Web Desk
3:20 PM | February 03, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the political leadership and the nation to remain united in the fight against terrorism and work together for peace in the country.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in Quetta on Monday, the Prime Minister stressed that this is not the time for division or politics but for channeling all efforts with sincerity to eradicate terrorism.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of security personnel, expressing confidence that Pakistan will emerge as a peaceful nation.

Referring to his visit to CMH Quetta, the Prime Minister praised the unwavering resolve of security personnel injured in the recent Kalat operation, stating that their sacrifices are honored by the entire nation.

