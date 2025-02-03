PM urges political leadership, nation to stay united for country's peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the political leadership and the nation to stay united in the fight against terrorism and to ensure peace in the country.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in Quetta today (Monday), he emphasized that this is not the time for division or politics, but for channeling all our energies with sincerity to eliminate terrorism.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel in the war against terrorism, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that Pakistan will become abode of peace.

Referring to his visit to CMH Quetta, the Prime Minister was appreciative of the firm resolve of the security personnel injured while fighting against terrorists in Kalat.

He said the security personnel are rendering their blood and the entire nation pays salutes to their sacrifices and express solidarity with them.

The Prime Minister said terrorists are the enemies of the peace and development of Balochistan. He said the terrorists do not want the people of Balochistan to be prosperous, educated and employed.

The Prime Minister, however, stated in categorical terms that the journey of Balochistan's development would continue. Cowardly acts of miscreants cannot shake the government's resolve for Balochistan's progress.

He said development of Balochistan is a top priority for the government. Efforts are being made to provide quality health and education facilities, as well as employment opportunities in the province.

He mentioned that a special quota was recently allocated for Balochistan's students who were sent to China for advanced training in the agricultural sector.

Through the Youth Program and the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, students in Balochistan are being empowered. To promote agriculture in Balochistan, agricultural tube wells have been solarized.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on CPEC, the Prime Minister said flights have already begun at Gwadar Airport which he said will play a key role in making Pakistan a vital link between Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world.