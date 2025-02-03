The decision of the Swabi committee to lodge FIRs against SHOs suspected of facilitating the sale of ICE is not just commendable—it is necessary. The spread of this cheaply produced methamphetamine has reached alarming levels, particularly among the youth, leaving behind a trail of addiction, violence, and long-term psychological damage. That those meant to uphold the law are allegedly complicit in its distribution only exacerbates the crisis.

It is no secret that drug networks thrive on institutional complicity. Whether it is through wilful negligence or active involvement, the presence of compromised law enforcement officials ensures that the drug trade flourishes unchecked. Holding police officers accountable for the spread of ICE in their areas is a step in the right direction—one that should be replicated across the country. The message must be clear: those who turn a blind eye or, worse, enable this destruction must face the full force of the law. This is not just about Swabi. ICE is no longer an isolated or fringe issue; it has infiltrated educational institutions, workplaces, and entire communities. The damage it inflicts—both immediate and long-term—is devastating. While drug addiction is a multi-faceted problem requiring rehabilitation and prevention strategies, law enforcement is the first line of defence. If those tasked with eradicating the menace are instead feeding it, there is little hope for meaningful change.

The Swabi committee’s decision should set a precedent. Across Pakistan, similar oversight mechanisms should be implemented to ensure police accountability regarding drug-related crimes. Internal investigations, community-led watchdog committees, and transparent legal proceedings must become the norm. If ICE is to be tackled effectively, the rot within law enforcement must be removed first. Otherwise, the war on drugs will remain a farce—one that benefits no one except the very criminals it claims to fight.