Monday, February 03, 2025
Police arrest three suspects, recover Mainpuri

Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday foiled mainpuri raw material and feed supply and arrested three accused. The Station House Officer (SHO) Bhitai Nagar police station Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio under supervision  DSP Baldia acting on a tip-off foiled a bid to supply huge quantity of  mainpuri raw material and  arrested  three accused Muhammad Nadeem, Yaseen and Azhar Hussain. Police have registered a case against the  suspects under  gutka and mainpuri act.

Staff Reporter

