The police have so far failed to recover a minor boy, who has gone missing within the precinct of police A-section near Rangers Headquarters Kandhkot a few weeks ago.

Police lodged First Information Report (FIR). The boy went missing for a month raised concerns over police’s handling operation and investigation. Police failed to find any clue of missing boy.

Rafih 4, was playing in their house street but wasn’t back home. However his parents and relatives looked for Rafiah on their own for whole day but they found no clue about the missing boy and feared he was abducted, according to the parents.

They, then, approached to police A section for his recovery. The parents have appealed DG Rangers, Cheif Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon and other high authorities for safe and early recover of Rafih Malik. It is noteworthy to add here that e rising crime graph, mainly a series of heists, kidnaping for ransom, robberies, theft and daylight snatching has posed challenges for recently posted SSP kashmore Zubair Nazir. However civil society, social activists and various political workers have expressed their grave concerns over deteriorating law and order.

In this connection dozans of protest demonstration rallies have been continuing last for several days throughout district especially worsen police policies throughout the district. Since 07 captives are still in the cultches of the kidnappers but police so far have failed to locate their whereabouts.