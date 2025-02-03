Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in Khyber

A policeman was martyred in an attack on a polio vaccination team in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday.

Abdul Khaliq, a police officer, was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire near Ghundi in the Bakarabad area of Jamrud, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

While the polio team remained unharmed, the attackers, who were on a motorcycle, managed to flee. Police recovered two 30-bore bullet casings from the scene and have set up checkpoints at multiple locations to track down the assailants.

A health department official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that the polio team in Bakarabad has been recalled, and the vaccination campaign has been postponed.