Monday, February 03, 2025
Polio staff awarded for achieving targets

February 03, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  To achieve 100% targets during the anti-polio campaign, a system of reward and punishment has been implemented as per the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dir Payen, Muhammad Arif Khan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan awarded certificates of appreciation to doctors, paramedics, and field polio workers on behalf of the district administration for their outstanding performance and timely completion of all targets.

He stated that all polio workers, UCMOs, and area in-charges had been assigned specific targets.

