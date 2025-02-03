Monday, February 03, 2025
PPP equally responsible for PECA amendments: Barrister Saif

PPP equally responsible for PECA amendments: Barrister Saif
February 03, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is equally responsible for the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). In his statement, Barrister Saif said the PPP voted in favour of the PECA, which officially became law after being signed by President Asif Zardari. He criticised the PPP for opposing the act in media, calling it hypocrisy. “The PML-N and the PPP are two sides of same coin, equally accountable for enforcing oppressive laws in country,” Saif added. The PTI leader stated that both parties have contributed to promoting lawlessness in country and will have to account for their illicit wealth.

