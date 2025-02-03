President Zardari to embark on four-day visit to China tomorrow

President Asif Ali Zardari will depart for a four-day official visit to China on Tuesday, from February 4 to 8, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, during his visit, President Zardari will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, along with other senior Chinese leaders and officials.

The discussions will focus on key areas such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), counter-terrorism efforts, and security cooperation. Both sides will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral collaboration across multilateral forums.

As part of his visit, President Zardari will attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, on the special invitation of the Chinese government.

This visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the strong strategic partnership between the two nations.