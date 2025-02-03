President Zardari to embark on four-day official visit to China tomorrow

President Asif Ali Zardari will visit China from February 4 to 8, 2025, on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Foreign Office, he will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese officials. Discussions will cover key issues such as CPEC, counter-terrorism, and security cooperation, along with strengthening bilateral ties in multilateral forums.

During the visit, President Zardari will also attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, as a special guest of the Chinese government.

The trip highlights the ongoing tradition of high-level engagements, reinforcing the strong strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.