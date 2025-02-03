Monday, February 03, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Quetta

February 03, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Quetta on a one-day visit.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet security personnel who were injured while bravely fighting terrorists in a recent operation in Kalat.

He will also hold a meeting with the provincial leadership and receive a briefing on the law and order situation in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Power Minister Owais Leghari are accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit.

