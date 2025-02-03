Prince Andrew’s secret ties to alleged spy exposed in court documents

LONDON - Newly released court documents have shed light on Prince Andrew’s connections to an alleged Chinese spy, raising concerns over his past dealings. The Duke of York, 64, was reportedly viewed as a “valuable communication channel” by China, according to papers reviewed by The Sunday Times. The documents detail his ties to Yang Tengbo, 50, a businessman accused of espionage. Their association began in 2013 at a high-profile reception during the Shanghai Grand Prix. Yang, who was introduced to Andrew through elite business circles, later became a trusted confidant in some of the prince’s ventures. Following Government warnings, the Duke of York “ceased all contact” with Yang, who has denied all allegations of espionage.

The controversy reportedly influenced Andrew’s decision to skip Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family, instead choosing to remain at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Yang recently lost an appeal to overturn his UK entry ban, further intensifying scrutiny over his past ties to the British royal.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew remains under the shadow of yet another scandal, deepening his already tumultuous public image.