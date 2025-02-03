Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Prince Andrew’s secret ties to alleged spy exposed in court documents

Prince Andrew’s secret ties to alleged spy exposed in court documents
NEWS WIRE
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON   -  Newly released court documents have shed light on Prince Andrew’s connections to an alleged Chinese spy, raising concerns over his past dealings. The Duke of York, 64, was reportedly viewed as a “valuable communication channel” by China, according to papers reviewed by The Sunday Times.  The documents detail his ties to Yang Tengbo, 50, a businessman accused of espionage. Their association began in 2013 at a high-profile reception during the Shanghai Grand Prix. Yang, who was introduced to Andrew through elite business circles, later became a trusted confidant in some of the prince’s ventures. Following Government warnings, the Duke of York “ceased all contact” with Yang, who has denied all allegations of espionage.

The controversy reportedly influenced Andrew’s decision to skip Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family, instead choosing to remain at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Yang recently lost an appeal to overturn his UK entry ban, further intensifying scrutiny over his past ties to the British royal.

Gas sold to third parties must be prioritised for Sindh, says CM Murad

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew remains under the shadow of yet another scandal, deepening his already tumultuous public image.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025