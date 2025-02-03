Monday, February 03, 2025
PTI to resist in political way, keep contacting parties: Faisal Chaudhry

February 03, 2025
JHELUM   -   Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI) has called off negotiations with the government not with political parties, said PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry while appearing on a private TV Channel. Talks with political parties continue. PTI will not do solo flight. It will resist in a political way. Talks with establishment keep taking place in one way or the other, the PTI leader said. We have ended dialogue with the govt. Political stability ensures economic prosperity. I don’t have knowledge about contacts with the establishment, but the PTI is in contact with political parties, said PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry. He said PTI founder Imran Khan did not link talks with his release from jail, adding cases against the PTI chief were bogus. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other political leaders are agreed with the PTI that there should be rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in country, he added. “26th Constitutional Amendment is an assault on independent judiciary. Hamid Khan’s statement is not the view of the PTI,” Faisal Chaudhry commented.

