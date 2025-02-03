Monday, February 03, 2025
Punjab Assembly to host CPA conference from February 6 to 8

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  For the first time, Punjab Assembly would be hosting the Asian regional conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) from February 6 to 8 to promote democratic principles and to ensure accountability. Over 100 representatives from 20 assemblies including Sri Lanka, Maldives, the UK, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan will participate in the conference. The participants will include 13 speakers, four deputy speakers and one chairman. The conference agenda will focus on parliamentary democracy, transparent legislation and accountability. The CPA was established in 1911 and consists of 180 parliaments from 56 member countries. The Punjab Assembly has been a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association since 1954.

Our Staff Reporter

