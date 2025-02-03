Punjab Police enforce strict implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act

LAHORE - In the light of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill, Punjab Police is engaged in strict implementation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act. While giving details, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that during one month of this year, 770 accused were arrested and 747 cases were registered for violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province including Lahore. He further said that more than 48 thousand kites and 1764 spinning wheels were recovered while challans in more than 500 cases were submitted. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that more than 240 suspects were arrested in the provincial capital, 246 cases were registered and more than 03 thousand kites and 329 string spinning wheels were recovered. He said that last year, 12525 suspects were arrested and 11866 cases were registered across the province including Lahore. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill should be strictly implemented. He directed that RPOs, CPOs, DPOs should expedite the crackdown against kite flyers, kite sellers and manufacturers. IG Punjab further said that deadly activities are not allowed at all, zero tolerance should be adopted against those involved in the bloody business and elements involved in the online business of metal strings and kites should also be brought under the grip of the law. Parents should keep their children away from this bloody game, while citizens should prove their responsibility by reporting kite flying at any place on 15.