Monday, February 03, 2025
Rangers foil robbery attempt on M-5 Motorway in Ghotki

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with local police, successfully thwarted an armed robbery and kidnapping attempt on a cargo container in the riverine (katcha) areas of interior Sindh.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the incident took place on the M-5 Motorway in Ghotki District, where 7 to 8 armed robbers attempted to seize a cargo container and kidnap its driver and crew. The suspects, who were reportedly from the Katcha area of Ronti Nek Mor via Bacho Band, opened fire when the Rangers arrived at the scene.

Despite sustaining minor injuries, the driver and crew were safely rescued after the Rangers’ swift retaliatory action forced the robbers to flee, leaving the container behind. The injured were given first aid by the Rangers and later transferred to a hospital. The Rangers continue their operations against criminal elements in Sindh’s riverine areas, ensuring the safety of the region’s roads and communities.

