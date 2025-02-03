Rawalpindi CPWB rescues 12,000 children

ISLAMABAD - District Officer of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Rawalpindi Rao Khalil Ahmed Sunday revealed that the Punjab Chief Minister is prioritizing child protection where a new child protection policy will be signed soon and over 12,000 children have so far been rescued and rehabilitated.

Rao Khalil, CPWB Rawalpindi, revealed in an exclusive interview with PTV News that a comprehensive Child Protection Policy is being finalized and will be signed soon, marking a significant milestone in revolutionizing welfare services for vulnerable children.

The CPWB initiated its operations in Rawalpindi in 2008 and has since been working tirelessly to protect vulnerable children, he added.

According to Rao Khalil, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz has taken a special interest in child protection, leading to significant advancements in the sector. The establishment of child special courts has also streamlined legal procedures, ensuring swift justice for victims of child abuse and exploitation, he added.

Rao Khalil emphasized that the upcoming policy will further strengthen the CPWB’s efforts to safeguard children’s rights and provide them with a secure and supportive environment. The policy is expected to address key issues such as child beggary, child labour and child trafficking and will introduce new measures to prevent and respond to these crimes, he added.

Rao Khalil praised Sara Ahmad, the Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab, for her dedication to the cause and the organization’s enhanced services for child protection.

Sara Ahmad has been leading the bureau’s efforts to promote the welfare of destitute and neglected children throughout Punjab, he mentioned. Her commitment to the cause is truly commendable, and the increase in services for child protection is a testament to her leadership, he added. Rao Khalil also elaborated on the categories of children that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) caters to, including abandoned, orphaned and vulnerable children. He further emphasized the importance of awareness and timely reporting of child abuse cases. To facilitate this, Rao Khalil highlighted the 24/7 helpline service, 1121, which provides a platform for reporting child abuse cases and seeking assistance.