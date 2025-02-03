Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Relief convoy departs Tal Cantonment for Parachinar with heavy security

Relief convoy departs Tal Cantonment for Parachinar with heavy security
Web Desk
4:04 PM | February 03, 2025
National

A convoy of 45 vehicles carrying food and essential supplies departed from Tal Cantonment towards Parachinar on Monday. The relief effort aims to provide much-needed assistance to the region.

To ensure safe passage, strict security measures have been implemented, with personnel from the police, Frontier Corps (FC), and district administration deployed along the route.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid confirmed that the vehicles are fully loaded with food and other necessities. He also announced that an additional 70 vehicles will be dispatched to Kurram later today as part of the relief operation.

The DC assured that extensive security arrangements have been made, with police personnel stationed from Tal Cantonment to the Kurram Chapari checkpoint to safeguard the convoy throughout its journey.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025