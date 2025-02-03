Relief convoy departs Tal Cantonment for Parachinar with heavy security

A convoy of 45 vehicles carrying food and essential supplies departed from Tal Cantonment towards Parachinar on Monday. The relief effort aims to provide much-needed assistance to the region.

To ensure safe passage, strict security measures have been implemented, with personnel from the police, Frontier Corps (FC), and district administration deployed along the route.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid confirmed that the vehicles are fully loaded with food and other necessities. He also announced that an additional 70 vehicles will be dispatched to Kurram later today as part of the relief operation.

The DC assured that extensive security arrangements have been made, with police personnel stationed from Tal Cantonment to the Kurram Chapari checkpoint to safeguard the convoy throughout its journey.