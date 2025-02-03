Retreat on Kashmir tantamount to treason against Pakistan, says Monem Zafar

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that retreat from the agenda of Kashmir will be tantamount to treason against Pakistan and announced to hold Kashmir Solidarity Rally on the Kashmir Day —February 5.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Sunday. He was flanked by JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Qazi Sadaruddin, Nusratullah, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the JI is going to host the Kashmir Conference on February 3 at the JI headquarters. He added that the party will establish camps across the city on February 4, whereas the rally will be taken out on the Kashmir Day. He appealed Karachiites to join the rally in order to express solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir. He recalled that late Qazi Hussain Ahmed had floated and pursued the idea of observing the Kashmir Day on February 5. He further said that Kashmir is the incomplete agenda of Pakistan’s creation.

Talking about the dual standards by the United Nations and the leaders of the global community, he highlighted that East Taimoor and South Sudan were liberated after intervention by them but the people of Kashmir were living a miserable life under Indian occupation, despite sacrificing over 100 thousand lives.

On the occasion, he paid a rich tribute to late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani and condemned India over its fascism and brutalities in occupied Kashmir. He further said that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan as the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had duly called it the jugular vein of Pakistan. The JI leader also emphasized that the issue of Kashmir couldn’t be resolved without the involvement of the people of Kashmir. Talking about the local issues, he highlighted the miserable condition of the mega city and demanded Rs5 billion development for each union council and dubbed the currently Rs1.2 million as peanuts when it comes to resolving issues.

On the occasion, he demanded equal development budget for all UCs, while recalling that former mayor Karachi, Nematullah Khan of the JI, had distributed equal funds to all UCs without any discrimination of political affiliation. Further talking about the required resources, he said that the JI government in city more than two decades ago had distributed Rs3.5million per month to each US on the first and the second year, Rs6.4 million of the third and Rs10 million of the fourth year. He said that recently a minister shamelessly defended the increase in fare of busses by saying that new busses will be purchased by the increased amount. He said that Karachi needs at least 15,000 new busses and a proper set up of mass transit.

Currently, he maintained, Karachi is relaying on QinQchi and this situation is no more acceptable. He asked the mayor about the funds generated through advertisement and charged parking. The PPP needs to know that the JI will resist against any ambush on the rights of Karachiites. He said that the ruling elite, including the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, were hands in gloves when it comes to the destruction of Karachi.

He further said that 45 people were killed in Karachi last month. Last year, over 100 Karachiites were filled by street criminals for offering resistance and the Sindh government high-ups say that Karachiites exaggerate the statistics.

On the occasion, he expressed grave concerns over the recent hike in kidnappings in Karachi. He said that one child is abducted after another but the government and all the law enforcement agencies, including the police and Rangers, were unable to come up with any solid development. All they were doing is making the lives of the victim family more miserable, he added.

Talking about the issues of universities, he said that the University of Karachi had to shut down 20 departments in the evening, whereas salaries have been chocked for the past three months. In this scenario, he said, the PPP government in Sindh wants to place bureaucrats in the universities to open a new chapter of corruption. He further said that appointment of teachers on contract basis would open the floodgate of favoritism and corruption in universities. He also lambasted the government for clamping the media and the social media through PECA amendments.