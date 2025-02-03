Saudi Airline Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, Flyadeal, has officially commenced operations in Pakistan, with its inaugural flight from Riyadh landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday morning.

A subsidiary of the Saudi national carrier Saudia, Flyadeal plans to expand its network across major Pakistani cities. The inaugural flight, F3-661, arrived in Karachi at 8:04 AM and was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute.

Flyadeal’s Flight Schedule to Pakistan:

Riyadh to Karachi – Every Thursday

Jeddah to Karachi – Every Saturday

Growing Saudi-Pakistan Travel Market

Flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis emphasized the airline’s commitment to expanding its global reach, hinting at additional routes to Pakistan in the future.

Farooq S. Ahmad, Flyadeal’s Head of Sales, highlighted the strong demand for travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, driven by a large Pakistani expatriate community and religious tourism.

“Saudi Arabia is probably the number one destination for Pakistani travellers,” Ahmad stated, citing the frequent movement of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and blue-collar and white-collar workers visiting their families.