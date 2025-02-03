Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saudi Airline Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan

Saudi Airline Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan
Web Desk
4:14 PM | February 03, 2025
National

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, Flyadeal, has officially commenced operations in Pakistan, with its inaugural flight from Riyadh landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday morning.

A subsidiary of the Saudi national carrier Saudia, Flyadeal plans to expand its network across major Pakistani cities. The inaugural flight, F3-661, arrived in Karachi at 8:04 AM and was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute.

Flyadeal’s Flight Schedule to Pakistan:

Riyadh to Karachi – Every Thursday
Jeddah to Karachi – Every Saturday

Growing Saudi-Pakistan Travel Market
Flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis emphasized the airline’s commitment to expanding its global reach, hinting at additional routes to Pakistan in the future.

Farooq S. Ahmad, Flyadeal’s Head of Sales, highlighted the strong demand for travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, driven by a large Pakistani expatriate community and religious tourism.

Verdict reserved in Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz, Hamza

“Saudi Arabia is probably the number one destination for Pakistani travellers,” Ahmad stated, citing the frequent movement of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and blue-collar and white-collar workers visiting their families.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025