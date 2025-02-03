SC to hear appointment of KP varsities’ VCs case on Feb 6

ISLAMABAD - A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear, on February 6, the case relating to the appointment of vice-chancellors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) universities. The bench will be headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan. The vice chancellor positions in 19 universities of KP have remained vacant for over one and a half years.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has refrained from acting on the recommendations made by the caretaker government in February 2024. The vice chancellor positions were advertised in 2022 during the previous PTI government, but interviews for potential candidates were not conducted, leaving the matter to the caretaker government. After obtaining permission from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the caretaker government completed the interview process and prepared panels of three candidates for each university.

During this period, three members of the Academic Search Committee (ASC) resigned, and the caretaker government replaced them as per routine to continue the process. By the end of January 2024, the process was completed, but due to administrative snags, the file containing a summary of the recommendations could not reach Governor KP for his final approval.