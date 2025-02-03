Security forces intensify crackdown on drug trafficking

Security forces have ramped up operations against drug trafficking across the country, seizing over 2,100 kilograms of narcotics in the past week.

According to official reports, a total of 2,107.4 kilograms of drugs were confiscated, and 49 drug dealers were arrested in various operations. The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to curb the illegal drug trade and dismantle trafficking networks.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to taking strict action against those involved in narcotics smuggling to ensure a drug-free society. Further investigations are underway.