Serena Interchange set to open

The is set to be opened on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expected to lead the inauguration, pending his availability.

Ahead of the opening, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site on Monday to inspect the final arrangements. He directed officials to enhance the surroundings with horticulture and decorative lighting while ensuring the swift completion of connecting roads.

According to sources, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed all preparations, including the inauguration plaque, initially scheduled for February 4.

The federal government plans to name one of the newly constructed underpasses of the interchange after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Prime Minister’s Office has instructed the CDA to proceed with the official naming arrangements.

The project comprises three underpasses—one on Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi and two on Srinagar Highway. While originally planned for completion in four months, the prime minister had set an ambitious 60-day deadline, which was exceeded by a month. Now, with horticulture and electrical work finalized, the project is ready for public use.

CDA officials believe this multi-billion-rupee infrastructure development will significantly reduce traffic congestion at one of Islamabad’s busiest junctions.