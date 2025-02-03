Sindh Assembly passes Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed the Agriculture Bill 2025, following its approval by the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking on the floor of the house, CM Murad Ali Shah revealed that the passage of the bill was crucial to securing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. “We were bluntly told that the IMF team would not arrive, and the country would default if this bill was not passed into law,” he stated.

The Chief Minister criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), alleging corruption and inefficiency in tax collection. “The FBR has failed to meet its targets, so the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) will collect this tax instead,” he asserted.

The new law, effective from January 2025, excludes livestock from taxation. It also includes provisions for tax adjustments in case of natural disasters and penalties for individuals attempting to conceal cultivated land.

Under the bill, agricultural income up to Rs150 million is exempt from taxation. Income between Rs150 million and Rs200 million will be taxed at 1%, while earnings above Rs500 million will be taxed at 10%.

During the cabinet meeting, concerns were raised that the tax could lead to higher prices for vegetables and essential grains like wheat and rice. However, the provincial government remains committed to implementing the new tax structure.



