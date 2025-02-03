Monday, February 03, 2025
Sindh cabinet approves agriculture income tax bill

Web Desk
3:04 PM | February 03, 2025
In response to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) directive, the Sindh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, approved the Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025 on Monday.

Effective from January 2025, the bill assigns tax collection responsibilities to the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) while excluding livestock from taxation.

The bill outlines a progressive tax structure, exempting agricultural income up to Rs150 million. Earnings between Rs150 million and Rs200 million will be taxed at 1%, increasing to 10% for income exceeding Rs500 million. Small companies will face a 20% tax rate, whereas large companies will be taxed at 28%.

Additionally, penalties will be imposed for concealing cultivated land, and tax adjustments will be made in case of natural disasters.

Concerns were raised about potential price hikes in vegetables and essential grains like wheat and rice. CM Murad Ali Shah expressed reservations over the federal government’s lack of consultation with Sindh before negotiating taxation policies with the IMF but maintained that the decision serves the national interest.

Web Desk

