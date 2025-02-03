Spurs snap league losing streak with 2-0 win at Brentford

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from a four-game losing streak in the Premier League with a vital 2-0 win at Brentford on Sunday thanks to Vitaly Janelt’s own goal and Pape Sarr’s late strike.

The first half was frantic at times but low on quality, with the deadlock broken when Spurs captain Son Heung-min’s whipped corner bounced in off Janelt as he was grappling with Yves Bissouma in the 29th minute. The Bees began the second half rapidly and Yoane Wissa skimmed the bar from close range, as Spurs were largely penned back in their own half as they pursued of a much-needed win. But Brentford never really threatened an equaliser, with a succession of crosses and corners coming to nothing and Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was rarely tested after the break. Spurs had dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions and not won a league game by a single goal this season, but they defended doggedly in the face of Brentford pressure.

Substitute Sarr nutmegged goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson with a lovely finish to secure the three points, though the away fans still chanted “we want Levy out” at chairman Daniel Levy. The victory was only Spurs’ second win in 12 league games and moved them up to 14th with 27 points.

The result boosted Spurs hopes of turning around their season, which rests largely on Thursday’s trip to Anfield for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Liverpool followed by Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Aston Villa. Brentford, meanwhile, had been unbeaten at home this season before falling to four losses in their last five home league games. They remain 11th with 31 points from 24 games.