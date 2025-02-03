Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

The Catalyst for Growth

February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Does life not feel dull when every day seems like a repetition of the last? Waking up, going to work or school, eating, sleeping, and then starting the cycle over again can lead to a monotonous routine. In our fast-paced world, we often forget to pause and explore new experiences. Without change, our lives risk becoming stagnant—like still water that eventually develops an unpleasant odour.

Change is the spark that keeps life vibrant and fulfilling. While some people resist it, clinging to the comfort of familiar routines, growth and progress come from stepping out of our comfort zones. Life itself is a series of transformations: we grow from a baby to a toddler, a child to a teenager, an adult to an elder. Since change is a natural and inevitable part of life, should we not embrace it? Breaking free from a fixed mindset and engaging in continuous learning is as essential for our personal growth as nourishing our bodies is for survival.

Gas sold to third parties must be prioritised for Sindh, says CM Murad

We live in an era where the pace of change is unprecedented. Technology evolves, industries transform, and societal norms shift rapidly. To thrive, we must be proactive in adapting. Reading widely, staying informed, and embracing new perspectives enable us to remain relevant and resilient. Flexibility and adaptability are the keys to unlocking joy and opportunities in all areas of life—whether at work, in our studies, or in personal relationships.

Change is not just a challenge; it is an invitation to grow, learn, and discover new possibilities. By welcoming it with open arms, we open the door to peace, fulfilment, and the vibrant life we all aspire to live.

AINEE MUNIR,

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025