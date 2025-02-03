Monday, February 03, 2025
TikTok girl shot dead by brothers in Jhelum

February 03, 2025
JHELUM  - Two brothers shot dead their 20-year-old sister for making TikTok videos in Chotala area of Dhok Khorian in Jhelum. Police sources said that both the brothers decided to murder their sister who was later identified as Ansa after she ignored their warning and continued making Tiktoks. Police further said that the heirs of deceased girl tried to cover the incident as a suicide. Police sources further revealed that signs of physical torture and bullet wounds were visible on her body. Police after registering a case of murder started investigation.

