Monday, February 03, 2025
Toshakhana case hearing against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi adjourned till Feb 10

7:53 PM | February 03, 2025
The hearing of the new Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been adjourned until February 10.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the case, during which PTI founder’s counsel, Qausain Faisal Mufti, completed the cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses, Muhammad Faheem and Umar Siddique.

So far, testimonies from eight witnesses have been recorded, with cross-examinations concluded for seven. The defense is set to question the eighth witness in the next hearing.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi attended the proceedings, accompanied by family members, Barrister Gohar, and Faisal Chaudhry. The court has summoned the eighth witness for cross-examination before adjourning the case until February 10.

