Tri-Nation series tickets to go on sale from February 4

The tickets for the tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, , and will be available for purchase starting at 4 PM on February 4. Fans can buy tickets online or from eight designated TCS Express Centres. Each individual can purchase up to 10 tickets using a single ID card.

The series, scheduled from February 8 to 14 in Lahore and Karachi, will be hosted at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium (GSL) and National Bank Stadium (NBS). Ticket prices have been set at affordable rates, starting from PKR 350, with weekend matches, including Pakistan vs. on February 8 at GSL and the final on February 14 at NBS, priced from PKR 500.

To encourage greater fan participation ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, tickets for premium and VVIP enclosures at both venues have been priced competitively. At Gaddafi Stadium, tickets for Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures (Jinnah End) are available at PKR 5,000 for Saturday’s match and PKR 4,000 for Monday’s fixture. Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram enclosures (Iqbal End) are priced at PKR 3,500 and PKR 2,500, respectively. VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan) range from PKR 2,000 on Saturday to PKR 1,500 on Monday, while general enclosures (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Ahmed) start at PKR 350 for Monday and PKR 500 for Saturday. First-class enclosures such as Abdul Hafeez Kardar and Javed Miandad range from PKR 1,000 to PKR 1,500, while hospitality boxes offer tickets from PKR 5,000 to PKR 6,000.

At National Bank Stadium in Karachi, general enclosures such as Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, and Younis Khan will have tickets priced at PKR 350 for Wednesday’s match and PKR 500 for the final. First-class enclosures like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Shahid Afridi range from PKR 750 to PKR 1,000, while premium enclosures (Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Naseem-ul-Ghani) are priced between PKR 1,000 and PKR 1,500. VIP and VVIP enclosures have tickets available from PKR 1,500 to PKR 5,000, while hospitality gallery seats are priced between PKR 5,000 and PKR 6,000.