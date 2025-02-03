Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to renowned author Intizar Hussain

Tributes paid to renowned author Intizar Hussain
NEWS WIRE
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The 9th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani author Intizar Hussain was observed on Sunday by paying glowing tributes through electronic, radio and social media platforms for his classical literary work. Born in India in 1925, literary icon Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and non-fiction. He studied Urdu literature at a university in Meerut, India, and then moved to Lahore. His 1979 novel, “Basti” (town), was shortlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2013 after translation. It revolved around the subject of the subcontinent’s partition. Intizar Hussain also remained associated with journalism as he kept on writing columns for leading newspapers till his death.

He received several national and international awards including Sitara-i-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He died on February 2, 2016, in Lahore.

Gas sold to third parties must be prioritised for Sindh, says CM Murad

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025