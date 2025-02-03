Tributes paid to renowned author Intizar Hussain

ISLAMABAD - The 9th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani author Intizar Hussain was observed on Sunday by paying glowing tributes through electronic, radio and social media platforms for his classical literary work. Born in India in 1925, literary icon Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and non-fiction. He studied Urdu literature at a university in Meerut, India, and then moved to Lahore. His 1979 novel, “Basti” (town), was shortlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2013 after translation. It revolved around the subject of the subcontinent’s partition. Intizar Hussain also remained associated with journalism as he kept on writing columns for leading newspapers till his death.

He received several national and international awards including Sitara-i-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He died on February 2, 2016, in Lahore.