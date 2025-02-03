Monday, February 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two more die as Multan tanker fire death toll reaches 15

Two more die as Multan tanker fire death toll reaches 15
NEWS WIRE
February 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan, National

MULTAN  -  Two more victims of Multan LPG tanker fire succumbed to their burns, rising the death toll to 15. Twenty people are still under treatment at a burn unit of hospital. Five of them are stated to be in a critical condition. Some seven days ago, a gas container exploded after it caught fire. The incident happened in Fahad Town locality near Multan Industrial Area. The fire spread and engulfed nearby godowns very quickly. The explosion was so severe that it also damaged nearby buildings. At least 16 fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1738471791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025