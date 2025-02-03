Two more die as Multan tanker fire death toll reaches 15

MULTAN - Two more victims of Multan LPG tanker fire succumbed to their burns, rising the death toll to 15. Twenty people are still under treatment at a burn unit of hospital. Five of them are stated to be in a critical condition. Some seven days ago, a gas container exploded after it caught fire. The incident happened in Fahad Town locality near Multan Industrial Area. The fire spread and engulfed nearby godowns very quickly. The explosion was so severe that it also damaged nearby buildings. At least 16 fire brigade and Rescue 1122 vehicles brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.