Unlocking KP’s mineral reservoirs to bolster exports

Peshawar - Ehtisham Khan, a 30-year-old progressive marble miner on Warsak Road, Peshawar, is seen working against the clock, cutting large raw marble slabs of different varieties to fulfill the pressing demands of the construction industry.

Assisted by two laborers in cutting Ziarat marble slabs transported from the Mohmand tribal district in his three-room marble factory, Ehtisham arrives early in the morning to his factory to load the finished slabs into trucks and pickups after polishing.

“I entered this painstaking business in 2018 to repay the money I borrowed for my mother’s treatment, but my fortune turned around last year when I established my own marble unit here,” said Ehtisham. Terming the marble and granite business highly profitable, he stated that anyone with basic knowledge and Rs 5 million could earn up to Rs 20 million a year. He mentioned that most people demand Ziarat super white marble due to its better shine, durability, and coolness. He added that exports of white, grey, and red-white marble from Mohmand, Swat, and Buner districts to Afghanistan and the Middle East have increased.

Fayaz Khan, a marble buyer from Wapda Town, Peshawar, said at Warsak Road’s factory that prices of one- or two-foot white marble were sky-high, beyond the purchasing power of the poor and lower middle class. “It is a worldwide phenomenon that when there is a bulk sale, the price descends. But here, we do the opposite and increase prices when there is bulk demand. We urgently need a pricing mechanism,” he added.

Sher Bandi Marwat, President of the Frontier Mine Owners Association, said that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, holds vast mineral reserves spanning an area of 600,000 square kilometers, containing 92 known minerals, 52 of which are commercially exported, with a total production of 68.52 million metric tons per year.

He noted that 27 types of minerals, including emerald, feldspar, granite, limestone, quartzite, quartz, silica sand, and soapstone, with a total production of 289,968 tons during 2020-21, are found in KP. He added that the province holds about 2,900 million tons of marble reserves, which account for approximately 95% of Pakistan’s total marble reserves.

He mentioned that there are over 5,000 operational mines in Pakistan, including the world’s largest salt mines in Khewra, the fifth-largest copper and gold reserves, and the second-largest coal deposit, in addition to billions of barrels of crude oil that, if properly explored, could transform the country’s economy.

“Six out of 15 marble slabs are wasted due to blasting at the sites, and gemstones, especially in KP, are being wasted due to lack of patronage,” he said. The lack of technology, professional training, and high taxes are negatively impacting mining of mines, minerals, and gemstones in KP.

Mamoor Khan, Patron-in-Chief of the All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA ), said, “Pakistan is home to diverse and rare gemstone deposits with the potential to export 800,000 carats of rubies, 87,000 carats of emeralds, and 5 million carats of peridot per year.”

From July 2021 to June 30, 2022, he said 6.77 million carats were exported in gemstones, with exports of $193,132.85 in August 2022 and $422,004.6 in 2023 by APCEA . He claimed that $4 million in gemstone exports were achieved by APECA in 2021-22.