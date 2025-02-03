Urbanisation depleting groundwater reserves

Vehari - Global water crisis and the importance of conserving groundwater, highlights how urbanization and the use of cement, tar, and concrete are preventing rainwater from seeping into the ground, thereby depleting groundwater reserves. The expert and agronomist Abdul Aziz Bhutta while talking to The Nation suggested that individuals and municipalities can help address this issue by leaving some areas of their homes and gardens unpaved to allow rainwater to seep into the ground and creating parks and green spaces with permeable surfaces to absorb rainwater and implementing rainwater cultivation systems to collect and store rainwater for non-potable uses. He said, “By taking these steps, we can help recharge groundwater reserves, reduce the risk of water scarcity, and promote sustainable urban development”.