Utility stores corporation sees 17% sales increase amidst plans for closure

Despite the absence of government subsidies, the Corporation (USC) has recorded a steady increase in monthly sales across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, sales in January 2025 rose by 17% compared to December, reaching Rs1.80 billion, up from Rs1.53 billion.

Among regional performances, the Peshawar Zone led with Rs359 million in sales, followed by Faisalabad Zone at Rs348 million and Islamabad Zone at Rs279 million. Lahore Zone recorded Rs244 million, Abbottabad Zone Rs213 million, and Multan Zone Rs178 million. Meanwhile, Karachi Zone reported sales of Rs87 million, Sukkur Zone Rs58 million, and Quetta Zone had the lowest sales at Rs33 million.

However, on January 22, reports emerged that the federal cabinet had decided to shut down USC operations nationwide. A seven-member committee, led by the federal minister for Industry and Production, has been formed to oversee the process.

The committee is tasked with integrating USC employees into a surplus pool and exploring job placements within other government entities. Additionally, a coordination strategy with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be developed to ensure the timely distribution of Ramadan packages.