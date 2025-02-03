Utility Stores record sales growth despite absence of subsidies

Despite the lack of government subsidies, the Utility Stores Corporation has reported a steady increase in monthly sales across Pakistan.

According to sources, sales in January 2025 rose by 17% compared to December, reaching Rs1.80 billion from Rs1.53 billion.

The Peshawar Zone led with the highest sales at Rs359 million, followed by Faisalabad Zone at Rs348 million and Islamabad Zone at Rs279 million. Other significant figures include Lahore Zone with Rs244 million, Abbottabad Zone at Rs213 million, and Multan Zone at Rs178 million. Meanwhile, Karachi Zone recorded Rs87 million in sales, Sukkur Zone Rs58 million, and Quetta Zone had the lowest sales at Rs33 million.

Govt forms committee to shut down Utility Stores

On January 22, reports emerged that the federal cabinet had decided to shut down Utility Stores Corporation operations across Pakistan. A seven-member committee, led by the Federal Minister for Industry and Production, has been formed to oversee the process.

The committee includes the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, the Minister of State for Information Technology, the Federal Secretary of Finance, and the Secretary of Industry and Production.

Its key tasks include integrating Utility Stores employees into a surplus pool, exploring their placement in other government departments, and coordinating with BISP to ensure the timely delivery of Ramadan packages.



