Verdict reserved in Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz, Hamza

An anti-corruption court on Monday reserved its verdict in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz. The decision is set to be announced on February 6 after both sides completed their arguments.

The hearing was conducted by Anti-Corruption Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar.

Defense counsel Amjad Pervez argued that the construction of the drainage channel in question was not solely approved by then-Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif but by the Punjab cabinet for public benefit. He further contended that the case was politically motivated.

On the other hand, anti-corruption prosecutor Mian Waseem maintained that the construction of the drain was justified and claimed it was built on the request of late MPA Rahmat Ali. The prosecution urged the court to decide on the acquittal request after reviewing the case records.

Case background

The Ramzan Sugar Mills case was transferred to the anti-corruption department following amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in connection with the case on October 5, 2018, but was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on February 14, 2019.

The NAB had accused Shehbaz and Hamza of misusing their authority, alleging that they caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer by constructing a drain to benefit their sugar mill.

The court will deliver its verdict on February 6.