Visitors run for life as lion breaks loose at Jallo Park

LAHORE - Sunday is a day for fun as families plan outings in the soft and pleasant winter sunshine but the weekly off day for the visitors of Lahore’s Jallo Wildlife Park turned out to be a nightmare as they found a wild beast on the loose. As the families along with their children were rushing to the Jallo Park for a memorable visit, they stormed out of the park with double speed as they spotted a lion out of its cage and on the prowl. A wave of fear and panic gripped the visitors after the big cat came out of its cage as its safety reeling was damaged, said Rescue 1122 sources. Soon after receiving the report, Rescue 1122 team along with Wildlife Department personnel reached the site and made the lion fell unconscious before it could harm anyone. Police officials said that the incident took place due to incompetence of the Punjab Wildlife Department of wildlife. But the Wildlife Department officials were quick to put the blame on the negligence of the caretaker, claiming he deliberately opened the lion’s cage. The Department swiftly ordered an inquiry by a three-member committee against poor Sharif Maseeh and got him arrested, saying a terrorism case will be lodged against him. The three members of the inquiry committee are Lahore Zoo director, Wildlife Lahore Director General and veterinary officer Safari Park. The inquiry will be completed in 12 hours. The unconscious lion later transferred to its cage where another injection was used to revive him, said Punjab Wildlife Department spokesman.