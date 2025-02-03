Watchtowers construction underway to monitor natural habitats: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that construction of watchtowers and check posts is underway to monitor wetlands and other natural treasures. “Wetlands and other natural habitats are also being ensured for recreational and research purposes. The fishing system has been regulated, penalties are being given for their violations,” she said in her message on World Wetlands Day. Madam chief minister said that no such action will be allowed that can damage the natural balance of wetlands or other areas. The Punjab government, she added, was working with the public, experts and international organizations to protect the natural environment.

The chief minister urged all citizens to adopt an environmentally-friendly lifestyle and support the government in protecting natural resources. “Earth is a trust of younger generations, we should make it safe and better. Wetlands are a defense against climate change, their protection is essential for ecological survival,” she observed. She added, “Wetlands are called lungs of our earth, and are the habitat of aquatic and wildlife.” She highlighted that wetlands maintain the groundwater level and absorb carbon, besides controlling the floods. Madam Chief Minister said the Punjab government had formulated a comprehensive climate policy for the first time in the country’s history. “Under the climate policy, the protection and restoration of wetlands and other natural systems is being given top priority”, she concluded.