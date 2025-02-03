WB approves $1bn loan for Dasu Hydropower Project

The (WB) has approved a fresh $1 billion loan for the first phase of the Dasu Hydropower Project following the revision of PC-1 with updated completion timelines.

A senior official from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) disclosed that the project’s first-stage cost has surged by 190.1% to Rs1,700 billion from Rs586 billion. This sharp rise is attributed to delays in land acquisition, security concerns, and a 178% increase in the US dollar’s value.

Stage I of the project is expected to generate 2,160 MW, while the completion of Stage II will take total production to 4,320 MW. Located on the Indus River in Upper Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the project is set to be completed by 2027-28, instead of the previously planned 2023-24.

Of the new financing, $800 million will come from the International Development Association (IDA) and $200 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Pakistan will receive $435 million from IDA at zero interest, $365 million at 5.83%, and $200 million from IBRD at 6.13%.

The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that the revised PC-1 will soon be submitted to the Planning Commission for approval before the loan agreement is formally signed between the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and WB.